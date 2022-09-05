Indonesia's refined tin exports climb 15% in August- Trade Ministry

JAKARTA, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Indonesia exported 8,633.05 tonnes of refined tin products, such as tin ingot and solder bars, in August, up 15.15% from the same month last year, data from Trade Ministry showed on Monday.

So far this year Indonesia has shipped 51,174.81 tonnes of refined tin, the data showed, with the biggest buyers being China and Singapore.

Month Exports (tonnes) Y/Y pct change 2022 August 8,633.05 +15.15 July 5,046.87 -23.08 June 8,291.78 +47.47 May 5,283.46 -1.42 April 9,243.57 +31.91 March 6,674.91 +10.45% February 6,784.39 +57.29 January 1,216.44 -70.65 2021 December 7,966.70 +24.94 November 6,317.93 +38.8 October 7,798.94 +72.4 September 6,038.80 +8.3 August 7,497.19 +21.7 July 6,560.78 +35.4 June 5,622.81 -0.7 May 5,359.7 +36 April 7,007.29 +66 March 6,043.21 +33.1 February 4,313.61 -42.2 January 4,144.6 -42 (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe Writing by Fransiska Nangoy) ((Fransiska.Nangoy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.