Indonesia's refined tin exports climb 15% in August- Trade Ministry

Contributor
Bernadette Christina Munthe Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN

Indonesia exported 8,633.05 tonnes of refined tin products, such as tin ingot and solder bars, in August, up 15.15% from the same month last year, data from Trade Ministry showed on Monday.

JAKARTA, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Indonesia exported 8,633.05 tonnes of refined tin products, such as tin ingot and solder bars, in August, up 15.15% from the same month last year, data from Trade Ministry showed on Monday.

So far this year Indonesia has shipped 51,174.81 tonnes of refined tin, the data showed, with the biggest buyers being China and Singapore.

Month

Exports (tonnes)

Y/Y pct change

2022

August

8,633.05

+15.15

July

5,046.87

-23.08

June

8,291.78

+47.47

May

5,283.46

-1.42

April

9,243.57

+31.91

March

6,674.91

+10.45%

February

6,784.39

+57.29

January

1,216.44

-70.65

2021

December

7,966.70

+24.94

November

6,317.93

+38.8

October

7,798.94

+72.4

September

6,038.80

+8.3

August

7,497.19

+21.7

July

6,560.78

+35.4

June

5,622.81

-0.7

May

5,359.7

+36

April

7,007.29

+66

March

6,043.21

+33.1

February

4,313.61

-42.2

January

4,144.6

-42

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe Writing by Fransiska Nangoy)

((Fransiska.Nangoy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More