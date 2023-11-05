News & Insights

Indonesia's Q3 GDP weakest in 2 years

Credit: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN

November 05, 2023 — 11:18 pm EST

Written by Gayatri Suroyo for Reuters ->

Adds milestone in paragraph 1, background throughout

JAKARTA, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Indonesia's annual economic growth slowed more than expected in the third quarter to its weakest pace in two years, official data showed on Monday, amid shrinking exports due to falling commodity prices and weakening global trade.

Gross domestic product grew 4.94% annually in the July-September quarter, compared with a growth rate of 5.05% predicted by economists surveyed by Reuters. Growth was 5.17% in the second quarter.

On a non-seasonally adjusted, quarter-on-quarter basis, gross domestic product expanded 1.60% in the July-September period. The Reuters survey had expected a 1.71% expansion in that period compared with the previous three months.

The government had expected an annual expansion of 5.1% in the third quarter, and full-year growth of the same figure, predicting that some of the decline in exports will be offset by rising spending related to campaigning for the Feb. 14, 2024 general elections.

In addition to falling exports, the central bank's resumption of monetary tightening in October is further hurting growth outlook in Southeast Asia's largest economy.

Bank Indonesia unexpectedly raised interest rates last month to defend the rupiah IDR=, which has been facing pressures amid uncertainties related to U.S. monetary tightening and the Ukraine and Middle East conflicts.

Last year, the resource-rich economy grew 5.3%, a nine-year high, riding on a global commodity boom.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

((gayatri.suroyo@thomsonreuters.com; +622129927609;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.