Indonesia's Q2 c/a deficit narrows, BoP at $9.2 bln surplus

JAKARTA, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Indonesia's current account deficit in the second quarter narrowed slightly from the previous three months to $2.9 billion, or 1.2% of gross domestic product, according to a central bank report released on Tuesday.

The first quarter's current account gap was equal to 1.4% of GDP.

The country had a $9.2 billion balance of payments surplus in the April-June quarter, compared with a $8.5 billion deficit in the first quarter.

Portfolio capital inflows returned in the second quarter after significant outflows at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Bank Indonesia said in the report.

