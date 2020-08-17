Indonesia's Q2 c/a deficit narrows, BoP at $9.2 bln surplus

JAKARTA, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Indonesia's current account deficit in the second quarter narrowed slightly from the previous three months to $2.9 billion, or 1.2% of gross domestic product, according to a central bank report released on Tuesday.

The first quarter's current account gap was equal to 1.4% of GDP.

The country had a $9.2 billion balance of payments surplus in the April-June quarter, compared with a $8.5 billion deficit in the first quarter.

Portfolio capital inflows returned in the second quarter after significant outflows at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Bank Indonesia said in the report.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo, Tabita Diela and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((gayatri.suroyo@thomsonreuters.com; +622129927609; Reuters Messaging: gayatri.suroyo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.