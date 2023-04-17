Indonesia's Q1 LNG output at 49.7 cargoes -upstream regulator

April 17, 2023 — 04:53 am EDT

Written by Bernadette Christina Munthe and Fransiska Nangoy for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, April 17 (Reuters) - Indonesia's production of liquefied natural gas stood at 49.7 cargoes for the January-March period, around 24% of this year's target, upstream regulator SKK Migas said on Monday.

Of the first quarter production, 35 cargoes were exported, senior SKK Migas official, Kurnia Chairi, said.

