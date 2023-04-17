Indonesia's Q1 LNG output at 49.7 cargoes -upstream regulator

JAKARTA, April 17 (Reuters) - Indonesia's production of liquefied natural gas stood at 49.7 cargoes for the January-March period, around 24% of this year's target, upstream regulator SKK Migas said on Monday.

Of the first quarter production, 35 cargoes were exported, senior SKK Migas official, Kurnia Chairi, said.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe, Fransiska Nangoy)

((Fransiska.Nangoy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.