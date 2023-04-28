Indonesia's Q1 FDI growth at 20.2% y/y, minerals processing a draw

Releads, adds quotes, details

JAKARTA, April 28 (Reuters) - Indonesia's foreign direct investment (FDI) rose 20.2% annually in the January-March period in rupiah terms, with the base metal industry the biggest recipient amid efforts to boost investment in processed minerals.

The first quarter FDI, which excludes investment in the banking and oil and gas sectors, was worth 177 trillion rupiah, ministry data showed.

Based on the ministry's rupiah-dollar conversion, it was equivalent to about $11.96 billion. FDI rose 43.3% in the previous quarter.

"FDI to the manufacturing sector, especially to the metal industry in Q1 ranked first ...this shows the government policy to give value add on natural resources had a positive impact," Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia said in a statement.

Singapore, Hong Kong, and China provided the largest share of the FDI in the first quarter with investment of $4.3 billion, $1.5 billion and $1.2 billion, respectively, according to the ministry's data.

The ministry has set a target to draw 1,400 trillion rupiah ($95.5 billion) of investment this year from domestic and foreign sources.

At a news conference, Bahlil said challenges to achieve the investment target among others were a global economic slowdown and ensuring political stability ahead of an election next year, when Indonesia will choose a new president and legislators.

($1 = 14,660.0000 rupiah)

