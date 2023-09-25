News & Insights

Indonesia's president launches carbon emissions trading

Credit: REUTERS/EDGAR SU

September 25, 2023 — 10:28 pm EDT

Written by Stefanno Sulaiman for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Indonesia on Tuesday launched its first carbon emission trade in a bid to create a market to fund efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emission, President Joko Widodo said.

In its initial stage, trading will be voluntary, Luhut Pandjaitan, a senior minister overseeing regulations for carbon pricing, said during the launch.

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Martin Petty)

((gayatri.suroyo@thomsonreuters.com; +622129927609;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.