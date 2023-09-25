Indonesia's president launches carbon emissions trading

JAKARTA, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Indonesia on Tuesday launched its first carbon emission trade in a bid to create a market to fund efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emission, President Joko Widodo said.

In its initial stage, trading will be voluntary, Luhut Pandjaitan, a senior minister overseeing regulations for carbon pricing, said during the launch.

