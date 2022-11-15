Indonesia's PLN units to study ammonia co-firing in coal power plants

JAKARTA, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Indonesian state utility Perusahaan Listrik Negara's (PLN) units have agreed to conduct a joint study on the use of green ammonia at two coal power plants in Java island, in an effort to reduce carbon emission, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

PLN is targeting to reach net zero carbon emission by 2060. As of 2020, around half of PLN's 63.3 GW installed power capacity was powered by burning coal.

Under the agreement, PLN subsidiaries - PT PLN Enjiniring and PT Indo Raya Tenaga - will study the feasibility of co-firing 60% of green ammonia at Jawa 9 and Jawa 10 coal-fired power plants with a total capacity of 2x1,000 Megawatt, the company said in a statement.

The plants are expected to start operations in 2025 and 2026, respectively.

"We are thinking how to make decarbonisation happens at the power plants. We are moving towards using hydrogen and ammonia, which I think is developing rapidly," energy ministry senior official Dadan Kusdiana said.

PLN said the ammonia co-firing would be complemented with selective catalytic reduction systems to neutralize carbon.

PLN's decarbonisation plan has included efforts to accelerate the shutdown of coal power plants, targeting early retirement of roughly 3.7 gigawatt coal power capacity before 2030.

Indonesia, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and a private power firm on Monday announced they would try to take out of service the 660-megawatt Cirebon 1 power plant in West Java 10 to 15 years before its 40- to 50-year useful life.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

