Indonesia's planning minister sees Q1 GDP at -0.6% to -0.9%

Contributor
Stanley Widianto Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN

Indonesia's gross domestic product is estimated to have contracted between 0.6% and 0.9% in the quarter from January to March, Planning Minister Suharso Monoarfa said on Tuesday.

JAKARTA, May 4 (Reuters) - Indonesia's gross domestic product is estimated to have contracted between 0.6% and 0.9% in the quarter from January to March, Planning Minister Suharso Monoarfa said on Tuesday.

That was a slowing from a drop of 2.2% in the fourth quarter last year, and compared to a contraction of 0.74% expected by analysts polled by Reuters.

First-quarter GDP data will be released on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Stanley Widianto; Additional reporting by Tabita Diela; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((Fransiska.Nangoy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters