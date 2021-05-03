Indonesia's planning minister sees Q1 GDP at -0.6% to -0.9%

JAKARTA, May 4 (Reuters) - Indonesia's gross domestic product is estimated to have contracted between 0.6% and 0.9% in the quarter from January to March, Planning Minister Suharso Monoarfa said on Tuesday.

That was a slowing from a drop of 2.2% in the fourth quarter last year, and compared to a contraction of 0.74% expected by analysts polled by Reuters.

First-quarter GDP data will be released on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Stanley Widianto; Additional reporting by Tabita Diela; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((Fransiska.Nangoy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.