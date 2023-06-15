Indonesia's PGN to supply gas to Lotte Chemical petrochemical plant

JAKARTA, June 15 (Reuters) - Indonesia's state-controlled gas company Perusahaan Gas Negara (PGN) on Thursday said it would supply natural gas to a petrochemical plant operated by a unit of South Korea's Lotte Chemical Corp 011170.KS.

PGN signed a gas sales agreement with Lotte Chemical Indonesia (LCI) to supply between 2.62 billion and 10.5 billion British thermal units per day (BBTUD) to power Lotte's plant to produce ethylene, PGN said.

"PGN will build MRS gas distribution infrastructure and gas pipelines to LCI's boiler for gas starting June 2024," PGN official Sonny Rahmawan Abdi said in a statement.

Lotte Chemical last year said it was building a $3.9 billion petrochemical complex in Indonesia's Banten province to annually produce 1 million tonnes of ethylene, 520,000 tonnes of propylene, 250,000 tons of polypropylene, as well as downstream products.

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy, Bernadette Christina; Editing by Martin Petty)

