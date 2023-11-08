Indonesia's PGN declares force majeure on LNG supply to Gunvor Singapore

Updates with background

SINGAPORE, Nov 8 (Reuters) - A unit of Indonesian state-owned oil and gas company Pertamina has declared force majeure on its liquefied natural gas (LNG) sales and purchase agreement with Gunvor Singapore.

Perusahaan Gas Negara (PGN) PGAS.JK submitted the force majeure notice to Gunvor on Nov. 3 and estimated the period would be "no less than several months of year 2024," a notice filed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange dated Tuesday showed.

The notice did not give a reason for the force majeure.

Force majeure is a clause which allows parties in a contract to avoid liability for unexpected external circumstances that prevent them from meeting their obligations.

PGN and Gunvor did not immediately reply to Reuters' request for comment.

According to a Gunvor announcement in June 2022, the company and PGN entered a partnership which would see the Indonesian entity supply LNG to the global energy trader.

The announcement added that the partnership, the first between the two companies, would help Pertamina enter new markets, but did not specify the volumes that PGN would supply to Gunvor.

