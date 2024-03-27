News & Insights

Indonesia's Pertamina upstream unit targets 2024 oil lifting of 420,000 bpd

March 27, 2024 — 01:08 am EDT

Written by Bernadette Christina and Fransiska Nangoy for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, March 27 (Reuters) - Pertamina Hulu Energi (PHE), the upstream unit of Indonesia's state energy firm Pertamina, is targeting oil lifting of 420,000 barrels per day (bpd), up from 415,000 bpd in 2023, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

PHE also targets gas sales target of 1.86 billion standard cubic feet per day, Chalid Said Salim told a parliament hearing.

