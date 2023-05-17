News & Insights

Indonesia's Pertamina unit scores 'big fish' discovery at North Sumatra block

Credit: REUTERS/Supri Supri

May 17, 2023 — 06:28 am EDT

Written by Fransiska Nangoy for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, May 17 (Reuters) - Indonesia's Pertamina Hulu Energi (PHE), the upstream unit of state oil and gas company Pertamina, said it found a sizable discovery at its North Sumatra offshore block, part of government efforts to boost exploration activities.

PHE has reported discoveries at three exploration wells at its North Sumatra Offshore block so far this year, director Muharram Jaya Pangurseng told a media briefing on Wednesday.

"One of these structures has 53 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBOE) resources which is considered a big fish discovery," he told reporters, adding that the two other discoveries were still being validated.

The company hopes development plans for the block can be drawn up soon.

Muharram said PHE aims to exceed its new resource discoveries in 2022 of 345 MMBOE.

Indonesia is pushing exploration in the face of its depleting oil and gas reserves.

The government aims to increase oil lifting to 1 million barrels per day by 2030 and gas lifting to 12 billion cubic feet per day.

Upstream oil and gas regulator SKK Migas said oil and gas contractors are planning to spend $1.7 billion on exploration this year, the highest since 2015.

Only around 20% of Indonesia's oil and gas basins have been explored, according to PHE.

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; editing by Jason Neely)

((Fransiska.Nangoy@thomsonreuters.com;))

