Indonesia's Pertamina unit plans hydrogen production trial in 2023

JAKARTA, Aug 3 (Reuters) - A unit of Indonesian state oil and gas company PT Pertamina aims to start a trial of hydrogen energy production next year as it seeks to expand its clean energy portfolio, a company official said on Wednesday.

The company is currently preparing its geothermal plant in Ulubelu on Sumatra island to produce 100 kilogrammes of hydrogen per day for the trial, Fuadi Nasution, a vice president at Pertamina's renewable energy unit said in an industry webinar.

Fuadi said Pertamina anticipates a surge in demand for hydrogen power by 2025-2030 and hopes it can start commercial production for hydrogen by 2025.

Pertamina has talked to a number of potential offtakers for the hydrogen output, which include buyers from Japan and South Korea, Fuadi added.

