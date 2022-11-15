World Markets

Indonesia's Pertamina, UAE's Masdar to develop $187 mln solar projects in Rokan block

November 15, 2022 — 05:28 am EST

Written by Bernadette Christina Munthe and Gayatri Suroyo for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Indonesia's energy firm Pertamina and renewable energy company Masdar of the United Arab Emirate will develop two solar power plants worth $187 million for Pertamina's Rokan oil and gas block, Pertamina said on Tuesday.

The two signed an agreement to work together on the projects, which will have a combined capacity of 200 megawatt peak (MWp), on the sidelines of a G20 leaders summit in Indonesia, witnessed by the presidents of Indonesia and the UAE.

