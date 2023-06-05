News & Insights

SHEL

Indonesia's Pertamina to take over Masela gas project stake -minister

Credit: REUTERS/AJENG DINAR ULFIANA

June 05, 2023 — 06:39 am EDT

Written by Bernadette Christina Munthe and Fransiska Nangoy for Reuters ->

Adds Pertamina and Shell Indonesia comment, background

JAKARTA, June 5 (Reuters) - Indonesian state energy company Pertamina is expected to take over Shell's SHEL.L 35% participating stake in the Masela gas project by the end of the month, energy minister Arifin Tasrif told parliament on Monday.

Government officials have repeatedly urged Shell to conclude the share sale, with Indonesia keen to accelerate development of the project in the eastern part of the country.

Pertamina is leading a consortium to take over the stake, Arifin told members of the parliamentary committee overseeing the energy sector without sharing further details.

The project, led by Japan's INPEX 1605.T, is designed to have annual LNG production volume of 9.5 million tonnes at its peak. INPEX submitted a revision to its Masela development plan this year to include a carbon capture and storage component.

Pertamina and Shell's Indonesian business both declined to comment.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe, Fransiska Nangoy Editing by David Goodman)

((Fransiska.Nangoy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SHEL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.