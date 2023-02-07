Indonesia's Pertamina targets 5% increase in 2023 oil and gas lifting

JAKARTA, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Indonesia's state energy company Pertamina is targeting oil and gas lifting in 2023 of around 900,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), up 5% from the previous year, chief executive Nicke Widyawati told a parliamentary hearing on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy Editing by Ed Davies)

((Fransiska.Nangoy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.