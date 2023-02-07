Indonesia's Pertamina targets 5% increase in 2023 oil and gas lifting

Credit: REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

February 07, 2023 — 01:40 am EST

Written by Fransiska Nangoy for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Indonesia's state energy company Pertamina is targeting oil and gas lifting in 2023 of around 900,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), up 5% from the previous year, chief executive Nicke Widyawati told a parliamentary hearing on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy Editing by Ed Davies)

((Fransiska.Nangoy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.