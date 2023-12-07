Indonesia's Pertamina starts carbon injection tests in Sukowati field

JAKARTA, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Indonesia state energy firm Pertamina PERTM.UL has started an underground carbon injection trial in Sukowati field, the second site the company is testing for carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS).

The "huff and puff" tests started on Thursday with the injection of as much as 500 tons of CO2 into the Sukowati-18 well in Sukowati field in East Java province, the company said in a statement late on Thursday.

"The CO2 enhanced oil recovery hopefully can boost output in Sukowati," said Pertamina Hulu Energi development and production director, Awang Lazuardi. The field produced around 5,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) before the trial.

Huff and puff is an enhanced oil recovery technique that can raise oil output by increasing the pressure of a reservoir.

Pertamina worked with Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC) and Japan Petroleum Exploration Company Limited (JAPEX) to carry out the CCUS tests in Sukowati field.

Pertamina aims to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by 30% by 2030 and has been exploring CCUS technology with several partners including Exxon MobilXOM.N and ChevronCVX.N to offset emissions and boosts its oil and gas production.

Aside from the trials in Sukowati and Jatibarang field, Pertamina is looking to develop carbon capture and storage (CCS) or CCUS in six other locations in Indonesia.

The energy ministry is drafting a regulation on CCS and CCUS implementation to encourage oil and gas operators to install carbon capture facilities at their operations by making them commercially viable.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina; Editing by Tom Hogue)

