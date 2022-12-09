Indonesia's Pertamina seeks 10 ppm sulphur gasoil term cargoes - sources

SINGAPORE, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Indonesia's Pertamina has issued a contract tender to buy 10 ppm sulphur gasoil for loading in 2023, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

The tender will close at 2.00 p.m. Jakarta time (0500GMT) on Dec. 12, with offers valid up to 6.00 p.m. Jakarta time (0900 GMT) on Dec. 14.

The company is looking to buy either two or three 110,000-barrel cargoes loading between January and June, or four to five 110,000-barrel cargoes loading between January and December next year, they said.

The first two delivery dates have been proposed for Jan. 13-15 and March 21-23 on a free on board Singapore/Malaysia basis.

(Reporting by Trixie Yap; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((trixie.yap@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.