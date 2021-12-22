Indonesia's Pertamina says to ensure fuel supply as workers plan strike

JAKARTA, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Indonesian state-energy company PT Pertamina said on Wednesday that ensuring fuel supply was its "top priority" as its workers union plan a ten-day strike next week.

Workers at the country's biggest fuel supplier are due to hold a national strike on December 29 to January 7 after the union failed to reach a deal with management over labour terms.

It is unclear how many of Pertamina's workers are expected to strike or why negotiations failed, but the hiatus comes as demand for fuel typically increases as people travel for year-end holidays.

"The management anticipate and mitigate any conditions to ensure that the company's operations continue to run smoothly," Pertamina said in a statement.

The union said the strike could end earlier than expected if its demands are met, while Pertamina said it remains open for further dialogue.

