Indonesia's Pertamina reports 86% jump in 2022 profit

April 17, 2023 — 11:24 pm EDT

JAKARTA, April 18 (Reuters) - Indonesian state energy company PT Pertamina reported $3.8 billion in net income for 2022, an 86% jump from its 2021 profit amid higher output, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Last year, the company's oil and gas output stood at 967,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, up 8% from a year earlier, Pertamina said, while output from its refineries rose 6% to 313.9 million barrels.

Sales volume of its fuel and non-fuel products rose 5%, the company added.

