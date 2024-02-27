News & Insights

Indonesia's Pertamina refines around 340 mln barrels of crude in 2023

Credit: REUTERS/ANTARA FOTO

February 27, 2024 — 03:49 am EST

Written by Fransiska Nangoy for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Kilang Pertamina Internasional (KPI), the refinery unit of Indonesian state energy company Pertamina, refined around 340 million barrels of crude oil in 2023, up 6% annually, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The company refined 321 million barrels of crude in 2022.

It is setting a higher target for 2024, without specifying the targeted volume, as its Balikpapan refinery upgrade is near completion, KPI chief executive Taufik Aditiyawarman said in the statement.

Pertamina is upgrading its Balikpapan refinery, currently its second-biggest, to increase capacity to 360,000 barrels per day (bpd) from 260,000 bpd currently, and to be able to produce fuel with Euro V emission standards.

The first phase of the Balikpapan upgrade is expected to be completed this year.

