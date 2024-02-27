Indonesia's Pertamina refines around 340 mln barrels of crude in 2023

Adds details

JAKARTA, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Kilang Pertamina Internasional (KPI), the refinery unit of Indonesian state energy company Pertamina, refined around 340 million barrels of crude oil in 2023, up 6% annually, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The company refined 321 million barrels of crude in 2022.

It is setting a higher target for 2024, without specifying the targeted volume, as its Balikpapan refinery upgrade is near completion, KPI chief executive Taufik Aditiyawarman said in the statement.

Pertamina is upgrading its Balikpapan refinery, currently its second-biggest, to increase capacity to 360,000 barrels per day (bpd) from 260,000 bpd currently, and to be able to produce fuel with Euro V emission standards.

The first phase of the Balikpapan upgrade is expected to be completed this year.

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

