Indonesia's Pertamina reaches $3.1 bln financing deal for Balikpapan

June 23, 2023 — 11:06 pm EDT

Written by Fransiska Nangoy for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, June 24 (Reuters) - Indonesia's state energy company Pertamina PERTM.UL reached a $3.1 billion financing deal with a number of export credit agencies and commercial banks to fund the upgrade of its Balikpapan refinery, the company said on Saturday.

The lenders include export credit agencies from South Korea, Italy and the United States, and 22 commercial banks, Pertamina said in a statement.

Pertamina will use the funds for the expansion of its Balikpapan oil refinery to a capacity of 360,000 barrels per day (bpd), from 260,000 bpd. The refinery would also be able to produce fuel with Euro V emission standards after the upgrade, the company said.

"With the improvements, Pertamina will be able to produce more environmentally friendly fuels and this certainly will support reaching Indonesia's net-zero emissions target," said Pertamina spokesperson Fadjar Djoko Santoso.

