Indonesia's Pertamina offers May-loading crude as virus dents domestic demand-sources

Changes date, adds company comment in paragraph 6-7

SINGAPORE, April 15 (Reuters) - Indonesia's state-owned Pertamina, one of the largest buyers of low-sulphur crude in Asia, has offered to sell prompt crude cargoes in a rare move as the coronavirus crisis erodes demand at home, four sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

It has offered 600,000 barrels of Indonesian medium-heavy sweet crude grade Banyu Urip, a grade that is rarely exported, loading during May 27-29 in a spot tender closing on Tuesday with bids valid until Wednesday, the sources said.

Pertamina PERTM.UL has also offered 410,000 barrels of Algerian light sweet crude grade Saharan Blend loading on May 27 in a tender closing on Wednesday and with bids valid till Thursday, they added.

The company owns a stake in an Algerian oilfield.

The rare move by Pertamina to sell prompt crude cargoes indicates a lack of demand in the Indonesia market as the country joins global efforts to restrict people's movements to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, bringing traffic to a standstill and hitting fuel consumption.

"Pertamina currently is optimising its refinery and storage capacity, so for crude which is less economic to process in our refinery will be sold," Pertamina's spokeswoman Fajriyah Usman told Reuters in a text response on Wednesday.

That will be replaced with crude more suited to Pertamina's refineries and with more economical imports of oil products, the spokeswoman added.

Pertamina was planning refinery run cuts as Indonesia's fuel consumption has nearly halved amid the virus crisis while storage space is limited, Reuters reported last week citing a source.

Separately, Pertamina has issued another spot tender seeking sweet crude for delivery over the period of August to November, another source said. The tender closed on Tuesday.

(Reporting By Shu Zhang; Additional Reporting by Wilda Asmarini in JAKARTA; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Jane Wardell)

((shu.zhang@thomsonreuters.com; +65-6870-3549; Reuters Messaging: Twitter @shuzhang4))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.