Indonesia's Pertamina, Malaysia's Petronas plan joint takeover of Shell's Masela stake

KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 (Reuters) - Indonesia's energy minister said the country's state energy company Pertamina and Malaysia's Petroliam Nasional (Petronas) plan to jointly take over Shell's participating interest in Masela gas project.

Shell currently has 35% of the share in the project. The two companies are conducting the negotiations for the deal and have to finalise the partnership scheme, minister Arifin Tasrif said.

