Indonesia's Pertamina, Japan's Mitsui agree to conduct carbon capture study

JAKARTA, April 7 (Reuters) - Indonesia's state energy firm PT Pertamina said on Thursday it had signed a joint study agreement with Japan's Mitsui & Co Ltd 8031.T for commercialisation of carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) in the central Sumatra region.

The two companies would also explore the possibility of a long-term partnership in decarbonsation and transitioning into clean technology, Pertamina said in a statement.

CCUS development is one of Indonesia's strategies towards reaching net zero emissions by 2060.

The study aims to find the best technology for CCUS in Sumatra, plus the potential for carbon intake from the nearby areas and the most efficient means of transportation for storage, the statement added.

"In the era of energy transition, Pertamina and other industries must make every effort to reduce and mitigate carbon emissions into the atmosphere in order to keep climate change under control," Pertamina director Iman Rachman said.

Regulatory support from the government would be a key factor in the study's success, he added.

Yasuchika Maruyama of Mitsui's Sustainable Energy Development Division in the statement said he hoped the two companies could develop a cost-effective CCUS project in Indonesia based on their experience in previous projects.

The governments of Japan and Indonesia in January agreed to cooperate on decarbonisation technology such as hydrogen, ammonia and carbon capture and storage (CCS), to transition to clean energy.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe, Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Martin Petty)

((Fransiska.Nangoy@thomsonreuters.com;))

