Indonesia's Pertamina Hulu Energi kicks off roadshow ahead of IPO - term sheet

SINGAPORE, March 28 (Reuters) - The upstream unit of Indonesia's Pertamina, Pertamina Hulu Energi, has kicked off an investor education roadshow from Tuesday ahead of an initial public offering, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The company last month delayed the IPO plan over an administrative issue, according to the country's Financial Services Authority.

Pertamina Hulu did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney and Yantoultra Ngui in Singapore; Additional reporting by Bernadette Christina; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

