Indonesia's Pertamina Hulu Energi kicks off roadshow ahead of IPO - term sheet

Credit: REUTERS/AJENG DINAR ULFIANA

March 27, 2023 — 11:56 pm EDT

Written by Scott Murdoch and Yantoultra Ngui for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, March 28 (Reuters) - The upstream unit of Indonesia's Pertamina, Pertamina Hulu Energi, has kicked off an investor education roadshow from Tuesday ahead of an initial public offering, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The company last month delayed the IPO plan over an administrative issue, according to the country's Financial Services Authority.

Pertamina Hulu did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

