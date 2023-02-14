Indonesia's Pertamina Geothermal raises $597 million in IPO - sources

February 14, 2023 — 03:39 am EST

Written by Yantoultra Ngui and Scott Murdoch for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Indonesia's Pertamina Geothermal has raised $597.17 million by pricing its shares at the low end of the indicative range, said two sources with knowledge of the matter, in the country's largest initial public offering in more than a year.

The sources could not be named as the information was not yet public. Pertamina Geothermal, a unit of state energy company Pertamina (PERTM.UL), did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

