Indonesia's Pertamina first-half upstream output rises 8%

JAKARTA, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Indonesia's state energy company Pertamina's first-half upstream oil and gas production rose 8% to 1.05 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, its upstream unit Pertamina Hulu Energi (PHE) said on Wednesday.

Crude oil production was 570,000 barrels of oil per day for the January-June period, while natural gas output was 2.76 billion cubic feet per day, PHE said.

So far this year, Pertamina has also secured new exploration areas such as the Peri Mahakam, East Natuna and Bunga gas blocks, it added.

PHE in July signed a deal with Shell to take over 20% of Shell's 35% stake in Indonesia's giant gas project in Masela block, while Malaysia's Petronas will buy 15% stake.

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Fransiska.Nangoy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.