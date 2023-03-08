Commodities

Indonesia's palm oil exports to fall in 2023 -industry official

March 08, 2023 — 02:50 am EST

Written by Mei Mei Chu and Rajendra Jadhav for Reuters ->

KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 (Reuters) - Indonesia's palm oil exports are set to fall in 2023 as Jakarta has decided to increase use of the tropical oil in biodiesel, reducing the surplus available for overseas sales, an industry official said on Wednesday.

The country's palm oil production is also likely to fall marginally in 2023, Fadhil Hasan, head of the trade and promotion division at the Indonesian Palm Oil Association (GAPKI) told a conference.

