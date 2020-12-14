Indonesia's November trade surplus at $2.62 bln -stats bureau

JAKARTA, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Indonesia reported its seventh monthly trade surplus in November, as imports continue to weaken while exports improved, statistics bureau data showed on Tuesday.

Southeast Asia's largest economy had a surplus of $2.62 billion last month, slightly smaller than the $2.67 billion surplus expected by economists in a Reuters poll. In October, the nation posted a trade surplus of $3.61 billion.

Indonesia's November exports were helped by shipments of agriculture products, while imports continue to remain sluggish on weak demand for consumption goods and raw materials.

Exports rose 9.54% annually in November, its biggest growth since February, to $15.28 billion. That compared to a 3.29% drop reported a month earlier and a 2.66% rise predicted in a Reuters poll.

Imports dropped 17.46% to $12.66 billion, compared to a forecast of 24.52% decline.

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy and Tabita Diela Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

