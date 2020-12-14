Indonesia's November trade surplus at $2.62 bln -stats bureau

Contributors
Fransiska Nangoy Reuters
Tabita Diela Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DARREN WHITESIDE

Indonesia reported its seventh monthly trade surplus in November, as imports continue to weaken while exports improved, statistics bureau data showed on Tuesday.

JAKARTA, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Indonesia reported its seventh monthly trade surplus in November, as imports continue to weaken while exports improved, statistics bureau data showed on Tuesday.

Southeast Asia's largest economy had a surplus of $2.62 billion last month, slightly smaller than the $2.67 billion surplus expected by economists in a Reuters poll. In October, the nation posted a trade surplus of $3.61 billion.

Indonesia's November exports were helped by shipments of agriculture products, while imports continue to remain sluggish on weak demand for consumption goods and raw materials.

Exports rose 9.54% annually in November, its biggest growth since February, to $15.28 billion. That compared to a 3.29% drop reported a month earlier and a 2.66% rise predicted in a Reuters poll.

Imports dropped 17.46% to $12.66 billion, compared to a forecast of 24.52% decline.

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy and Tabita Diela Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((Fransiska.Nangoy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters