Indonesia's Nov trade deficit biggest in 7 months

JAKARTA, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Indonesia posted its biggest trade deficit in seven months, as exports fell more than expected, data from the statistics bureau showed on Monday.

November's trade gap was $1.33 billion, the widest since April and much worse than the median forecast of a Reuters poll of a $130 million deficit.

Southeast Asia's largest economy had a surplus of $172.5 million in October.

Exports in the month amounted to $14.01 billion, down 5.67% on-year, sharper than the poll's 1.18% estimated fall. Imports in November fell 9.24% from a year earlier to $15.34 billion, compared with an expected drop of 13.32% in the poll.

