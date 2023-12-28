Indonesia's Nov Sumatra robusta coffee bean exports at 12,962.36 metric tons-govt data

BANDAR LAMPUNG, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Indonesia exported 12,962.36 metric tons of robusta coffee beans from the island of Sumatra, data from local trade office showed on Friday, down 77.5% from the same month last year.
Shipments also edged lower on monthly basis.
Month
Exports (metric tons)
2023
November
12,962.36
October
15,955.8
September
12,564.8
August
16,166.17
July
15,133.55
June
14,858.1
May
13,618.1
April
7,273.8
March
7,529.46
February
12,016.6
January
15,006.2
2022
December
52,382.6
November
57,502.4
October
32,476.0
September
27,377.1
August
36,313.2
July
16,863.6
June
16,980.4
May
12,047.9
April
13,647.9
March
16,833.9
February
14,155.0
January
23,511.7
(Reporting by Mas Alina Arifin in Bandar Lampung Writing by Fransiska Nangoy)
