Indonesia's Nov Sumatra robusta coffee bean exports at 12,962.36 metric tons-govt data

BANDAR LAMPUNG, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Indonesia exported 12,962.36 metric tons of robusta coffee beans from the island of Sumatra, data from local trade office showed on Friday, down 77.5% from the same month last year.

Shipments also edged lower on monthly basis.

Month

Exports (metric tons)

2023

November

12,962.36

October

15,955.8

September

12,564.8

August

16,166.17

July

15,133.55

June

14,858.1

May

13,618.1

April

7,273.8

March

7,529.46

February

12,016.6

January

15,006.2

2022

December

52,382.6

November

57,502.4

October

32,476.0

September

27,377.1

August

36,313.2

July

16,863.6

June

16,980.4

May

12,047.9

April

13,647.9

March

16,833.9

February

14,155.0

January

23,511.7

(Reporting by Mas Alina Arifin in Bandar Lampung Writing by Fransiska Nangoy)

((fransiska.nangoy@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.