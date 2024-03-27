News & Insights

Indonesia's Merdeka Copper Gold targets Tujuh Bukit gold mine output of 100,000-120,000 ounces this year

March 27, 2024 — 10:33 pm EDT

Written by Fransiska Nangoy for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, March 28 (Reuters) - Indonesian miner PT Merdeka Copper Gold is aiming to produce 100,000 to 120,000 ounces of gold from its Tujuh Bukit mine this year, and 14,000 to 16,000 metric tons of copper from its Wetar mine, the company said on Thursday.

Its nickel subsidiary PT Merdeka Battery Materials is expected to produce 85,000 to 92,000 tons of nickel in nickel pig iron and up to 55,000 tons of nickel in matte, it said in a statement.

