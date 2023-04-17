Indonesia's Merdeka Battery debuts higher after $591 mln IPO

Credit: REUTERS/AJENG DINAR ULFIANA

April 17, 2023 — 10:00 pm EDT

Written by Fransiska Nangoy, Christina Bernadette, Yantoultra Ngui for Reuters ->

JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, April 18 (Reuters) - Indonesian nickel company Merdeka Battery Materials MBMA.JK opened higher in its trading debut higher on Tuesday after raising 8.75 trillion rupiah ($591.82 million) in the country's third largest initial public offering this year.

The stock opened at 805 rupiah per share, higher than its IPO price of 795 rupiah on the Indonesian stock exchange.

