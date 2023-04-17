Indonesia's Merdeka Battery debuts higher after $591 mln IPO

JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, April 18 (Reuters) - Indonesian nickel company Merdeka Battery Materials MBMA.JK opened higher in its trading debut higher on Tuesday after raising 8.75 trillion rupiah ($591.82 million) in the country's third largest initial public offering this year.

The stock opened at 805 rupiah per share, higher than its IPO price of 795 rupiah on the Indonesian stock exchange.

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy and Christina Bernadette in Jakarta, Yantoultra Ngui in Singapore; Editing by Kim Coghill)

