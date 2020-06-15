<style type="text/css">#block-survival-2 { display: none;} body.path-node.page-node-type-person .header-ads { display: none !important; }</style>

Indonesia's May trade surplus larger than expected; exports, imports plunge

Contributors
Tabita Diela Reuters
Fransiska Nangoy Reuters
Gayatri Suroyo Reuters
Published

Indonesia posted a bigger-than-expected $2.09 billion trade surplus in May, while exports and imports plunged the most since 2009 as the coronavirus pandemic hammered global trade, data from the statistics bureau showed.

JAKARTA, June 15 (Reuters) - Indonesia posted a bigger-than-expected $2.09 billion trade surplus in May, while exports and imports plunged the most since 2009 as the coronavirus pandemic hammered global trade, data from the statistics bureau showed.

A Reuters poll had expected a $420 million surplus.

May exports were $10.53 billion, down 28.95% on-year, partly due to falling shipments of coal and coffee as well as oil and gas, the bureau said. The poll had forecast a 17.98% fall.

Imports plummeted 42.20% on-year in May to $8.44 billion, compared with the poll's expectation for a 24.55% drop.

(Reporting by Tabita Diela, Fransiska Nangoy and Gayatri Suroyo Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((gayatri.suroyo@thomsonreuters.com; +622129927609; Reuters Messaging: gayatri.suroyo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More