Indonesia's May refined tin exports up 36% y/y

JAKARTA, June 8 (Reuters) - Indonesia exported 5,359.7 tonnes of refined tin in May, data from the country's trade ministry showed on Tuesday, up 36% from the same month last year.

On monthly basis, the shipments fell nearly 24%.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy, editing by Louise Heavens)

((fathin.ungku@thomsonreuters.com; +65 8578 6640;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.