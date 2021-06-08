Indonesia's May refined tin exports up 36% y/y

Indonesia exported 5,359.7 tonnes of refined tin in May, data from the country's trade ministry showed on Tuesday, up 36% from the same month last year.

On monthly basis, the shipments fell nearly 24%.

