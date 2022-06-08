Indonesia's May refined tin exports down 43% m/m - trade ministry

JAKARTA, June 8 (Reuters) - Indonesia exported 5,283.46 tonnes of refined tin in May, down 42.8% from the previous month's volume, data from the trade ministry showed on Wednesday.
Exports also dropped 1.42% compared to the same period last year, the data showed.
Month
Exports (tonnes)
Y/Y pct change
2022
May
5,283.46
-1.42
April
9,243.57
+31.91
March
6,674.91
+10.45%
February
6,784.39
+57.29
January
1,216.44
-70.65
2021
December
7,966.70
+24.94
November
6,317.93
+38.8
October
7,798.94
+72.4
September
6,038.80
+8.3
August
7,497.19
+21.7
July
6,560.78
+35.4
June
5,622.81
-0.7
May
5,359.7
+36
April
7,007.29
+66
March
6,043.21
+33.1
February
4,313.61
-42.2
January
4,144.6
-42
(Reporting by Bernadette Christina; Editing by Martin Petty)
((Bernadette.Christina@thomsonreuters.com;))
