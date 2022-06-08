Indonesia's May refined tin exports down 43% m/m - trade ministry

JAKARTA, June 8 (Reuters) - Indonesia exported 5,283.46 tonnes of refined tin in May, down 42.8% from the previous month's volume, data from the trade ministry showed on Wednesday.

Exports also dropped 1.42% compared to the same period last year, the data showed.

Month

Exports (tonnes)

Y/Y pct change

2022

May

5,283.46

-1.42

April

9,243.57

+31.91

March

6,674.91

+10.45%

February

6,784.39

+57.29

January

1,216.44

-70.65

2021

December

7,966.70

+24.94

November

6,317.93

+38.8

October

7,798.94

+72.4

September

6,038.80

+8.3

August

7,497.19

+21.7

July

6,560.78

+35.4

June

5,622.81

-0.7

May

5,359.7

+36

April

7,007.29

+66

March

6,043.21

+33.1

February

4,313.61

-42.2

January

4,144.6

-42

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina; Editing by Martin Petty)

