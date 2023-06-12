Indonesia's May 2023 refined tin exports up 35% y/y - govt

JAKARTA, June 12 (Reuters) - Indonesia shipped 7,108.6 tonnes of refined tin in May, a 34.5% increase from the same month a year earlier, trade ministry data showed on Monday.

On a month-on-month basis, refined tin exports slipped 2.2%.

Month

Exports (tonnes)

Y/Y pct change

2023

May

7,108.60

+34.54

April

7,268.86

-21.36

March

4,784.89

-28.32

February

3,187.29

-53.02

January

1,536.55

+26.31

2022

December

7,710.58

-3.21

November

5,324.70

-15.72

October

6,904.48

-11.47

September

7,003.88

+15.98

August

8,633.05

+15.15

July

5,046.87

-23.08

June

8,291.78

+47.47

May

5,283.46

-1.42

April

9,243.57

+31.91

March

6,674.91

+10.45

February

6,784.39

+57.29

January

1,216.44

-70.65

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo)

((gayatri.suroyo@thomsonreuters.com; +622129927609;))

