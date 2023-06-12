Indonesia's May 2023 refined tin exports up 35% y/y - govt

JAKARTA, June 12 (Reuters) - Indonesia shipped 7,108.6 tonnes of refined tin in May, a 34.5% increase from the same month a year earlier, trade ministry data showed on Monday.
On a month-on-month basis, refined tin exports slipped 2.2%.
Month
Exports (tonnes)
Y/Y pct change
2023
May
7,108.60
+34.54
April
7,268.86
-21.36
March
4,784.89
-28.32
February
3,187.29
-53.02
January
1,536.55
+26.31
2022
December
7,710.58
-3.21
November
5,324.70
-15.72
October
6,904.48
-11.47
September
7,003.88
+15.98
August
8,633.05
+15.15
July
5,046.87
-23.08
June
8,291.78
+47.47
May
5,283.46
-1.42
April
9,243.57
+31.91
March
6,674.91
+10.45
February
6,784.39
+57.29
January
1,216.44
-70.65
(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo)
((gayatri.suroyo@thomsonreuters.com; +622129927609;))
