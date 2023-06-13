Indonesia's main agriculture production targets for 2024

JAKARTA, June 13 (Reuters) - Indonesia's agriculture minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo disclosed the following agriculture production targets for 2024 at a parliamentary hearing on Tuesday:

- Rice production at 55,42 million tonnes

- Corn production at 23,34 million tonnes

- Soybean production at 340,000 tonnes

- Meat production at 405,440 tonnes

(Reporting by Dewi Kurniawati)

