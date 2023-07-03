News & Insights

Indonesia's June inflation rate at 3.52% y/y, better than expected

Credit: REUTERS/AJENG DINAR ULFIANA

July 03, 2023 — 12:20 am EDT

JAKARTA, July 3 (Reuters) - Indonesia's annual inflation rate eased further in June to 3.52%, settling into the central bank's target range for a second straight month, data from the statistics bureau showed on Monday.

Headline inflation came in below the 3.64% expected in a Reuters poll and below 4.00% in May.

Inflation in Southeast Asia's largest economy has gradually eased since peaking last September at 6%. It reached the upper end of Bank Indonesia's (BI) 2% to 4% target range in May, earlier than expected.

BI hiked interest rates by a total of 225 basis points between August and January to tame inflation.

The core inflation rate, which strips out government-controlled and volatile food prices, eased slightly to 2.58% in June from 2.66% a month before. The poll had expected 2.64% core inflation.

