Indonesia's June inflation rate at 3.52% y/y, better than expected

Credit: REUTERS/AJENG DINAR ULFIANA

July 03, 2023 — 12:04 am EDT

Written by Stefanno Sulaiman and Fransiska Nangoy for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, July 3 (Reuters) - Indonesia's annual inflation rate eased further in June to 3.52%, settling into the central bank's target range for a second month, data by the statistics bureau showed on Monday.

The headline inflation came below the 3.64% expected in a Reuters poll and 4.00% in May. Bank Indonesia's target range for 2023 inflation is a range of 2% to 4%. The statistics bureau is due to release core inflation figure later on Monday.

