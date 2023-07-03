Indonesia's June inflation rate at 3.52% y/y, better than expected

JAKARTA, July 3 (Reuters) - Indonesia's annual inflation rate eased further in June to 3.52%, settling into the central bank's target range for a second month, data by the statistics bureau showed on Monday.

The headline inflation came below the 3.64% expected in a Reuters poll and 4.00% in May. Bank Indonesia's target range for 2023 inflation is a range of 2% to 4%. The statistics bureau is due to release core inflation figure later on Monday.

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Martin Petty)

