Indonesia's June exports plunge 21.2% y/y

JAKARTA, July 17 (Reuters) - Indonesia's exports slumped 21.18% on a yearly basis to $20.61 billion in June, deeper than the 18.85% fall expected in a Reuters poll, data from the statistics bureau showed on Monday.

The bureau is expected to release imports and trade balance data later on Monday.

