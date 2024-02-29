Indonesia's January Sumatra robusta coffee bean exports down 79% y/y

BANDAR LAMPUNG, Indonesia Feb 29 (Reuters) - Indonesia's Sumatra robusta coffee bean exports in January reached 3,192.28 metric tons, data from local trade office showed on Thursday, down 79% from the same month last year.

Shipments were also lower on a monthly basis.

Month

Exports (metric tons)

2024

January

3,192.28

2023

December

4,705.59

November

12,962.36

October

15,955.8

September

12,564.8

August

16,166.17

July

15,133.55

June

14,858.1

May

13,618.1

April

7,273.8

March

7,529.46

February

12,016.6

January

15,006.2

(Reporting by Mas Alina Arifin in Bandar Lampung, Writing by Dewi Kurniawati)

((Dewi.Kurniawati@thomsonreuters.com;))

