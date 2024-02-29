Indonesia's January Sumatra robusta coffee bean exports down 79% y/y

BANDAR LAMPUNG, Indonesia Feb 29 (Reuters) - Indonesia's Sumatra robusta coffee bean exports in January reached 3,192.28 metric tons, data from local trade office showed on Thursday, down 79% from the same month last year.
Shipments were also lower on a monthly basis.
Month
Exports (metric tons)
2024
January
3,192.28
2023
December
4,705.59
November
12,962.36
October
15,955.8
September
12,564.8
August
16,166.17
July
15,133.55
June
14,858.1
May
13,618.1
April
7,273.8
March
7,529.46
February
12,016.6
January
15,006.2
(Reporting by Mas Alina Arifin in Bandar Lampung, Writing by Dewi Kurniawati)
((Dewi.Kurniawati@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.