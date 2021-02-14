Commodities

Indonesia's Jan trade surplus at $1.96 bln, bigger than expected

Gayatri Suroyo Reuters
Fransiska Nangoy Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/AJENG DINAR ULFIANA

Indonesia posted a bigger-than-expected $1.96 billion trade surplus in January as exports surged while imports remained weak amid measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus, data from the statistics bureau showed on Monday.

A Reuters poll had expected a $1.68 billion surplus.

Exports rose 12.24% on a yearly basis to $15.30 billion, compared with the poll's forecast of a 13.59% increase, on rising shipments of the country's top commodities such as palm oil, coal and copper.

Imports were down 6.49% on a yearly basis to $13.34 billion, versus a 2.77% fall expected in the poll.

