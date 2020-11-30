Indonesia's inflation quickens to 5-month high in Nov

Gayatri Suroyo Reuters
Fransiska Nangoy Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN

Indonesia's annual inflation rate accelerated to a five month high in November, but remained below the central bank's 2%-4% target range, data from the country's statistics bureau showed on Tuesday.

The annual inflation rate picked up for a third consecutive month in November to 1.59%, from 1.44% a month prior, slightly faster than the 1.53% expected in a Reuters poll.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.28%.

The November core inflation rate, which strips out volatile food and government-controlled prices, eased to 1.67% from October's 1.74%. The poll had expected 1.70%.

