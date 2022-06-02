Indonesia's inflation inches up in May, stays within c.bank target

Credit: REUTERS/AJENG DINAR ULFIANA

JAKARTA, June 2 (Reuters) - Indonesia's inflation rate accelerated slightly in May to 3.55%due to rising food prices and airfares, official data showed on Thursday, roughly in line with market expectations and within the central bank's target range.

A Reuters poll had expected May's annual inflation rate of 3.60%. Bank Indonesia targets 2022 headline inflation within a range of 2% to 4%.

The annual core inflation rate barely changed in May from a month earlier, at 2.58% versus April's 2.60%. The poll had expected a rate of 2.70%.

