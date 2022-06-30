Indonesia's inflation hits 5-year high, above c.bank target

JAKARTA, July 1 (Reuters) - Indonesia's inflation rate rose at the fastest pace in five years in June, topping forecasts and breaching the central bank's target range amid rising food prices, official data showed on Friday.

The June annual inflation rate accelerated to 4.35%, the highest since June 2017 and above the 4.17% forecast in a Reuters poll, compared with 3.55% in May. Bank Indonesia's target range is 2% to 4%.

However the annual core inflation rate, which strips out government-controlled and volatile prices, came in below market expectations at 2.63% in June. The poll had forecast a 2.72% rate and May's 2.58%.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Stefanno Sulaiman Editing by Ed Davies)

((gayatri.suroyo@thomsonreuters.com; +622129927609;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.