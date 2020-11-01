Indonesia's inflation edges up in Oct, still below c.bank target

JAKARTA, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Indonesia's annual inflation rate picked up further in October, but remained below the central bank's target range due to weak demand amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, roughly in line with analysts' expectations.

The October annual inflation rate edged up to 1.44% from September's 1.42%, a second straight month of slight acceleration. A Reuters poll had forecast 1.45%.

Bank Indonesia's target range for 2020 is within a range of 2%-4%.

Meanwhile, the core inflation rate, which excludes volatile food and government-controlled prices, cooled more than expected to 1.74% in October, from 1.86% in September. The poll had expected 1.82%.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((gayatri.suroyo@thomsonreuters.com; +622129927609; Reuters Messaging: gayatri.suroyo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.