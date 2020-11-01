Indonesia's inflation edges up in Oct, still below c.bank target

Credit: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN

Indonesia's annual inflation rate picked up further in October, but remained below the central bank's target range due to weak demand amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, roughly in line with analysts' expectations.

The October annual inflation rate edged up to 1.44% from September's 1.42%, a second straight month of slight acceleration. A Reuters poll had forecast 1.45%.

Bank Indonesia's target range for 2020 is within a range of 2%-4%.

Meanwhile, the core inflation rate, which excludes volatile food and government-controlled prices, cooled more than expected to 1.74% in October, from 1.86% in September. The poll had expected 1.82%.

