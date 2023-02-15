Indonesia's Indosat inks telco assets deal with Mitratel worth $118 mln

SINGAPORE, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Indonesia's Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison agreed a sale and lease deal involving 1,630 telecom sites with PT Dayamitra Telekomunikasi, or Mitratel, in a deal worth a total of 1.787 trillion rupiah ($117.8 million), Mitratel said in stock filing late on Wednesday.

The deal includes 997 telecom towers, according to the announcement.

($1 = 15,175.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui and Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

