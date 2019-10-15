Indonesia's Indosat in $450 mln deal for sale of telco towers

JAKARTA, Oct 15 (Reuters) - PT Indosat ISAT.JK, the Indonesian unit of Qatar's Ooredoo Group, said on Tuesday it has signed a 6.4 trillion rupiah ($452.30 million) deal to sell 3,100 telecommunication towers, which will be leased back.

Indosat said in a statement 2,100 units of towers will be sold to PT Dayamitra Telekomunikasi (Mitratel) and one thousand units will be sold to PT Profesional Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Protelindo).

The company aims to close the sales, which will be paid in cash, before the end of the year, the statement said.

($1 = 14,150 rupiah)

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

